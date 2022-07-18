The breakthrough boys: six stars who could shine brightly in France

BEFORE HE LEFT Dublin, Andy Farrell talked about a desire to find four or five gems, players who could mature from squad players into potential starters. He goes home with the rugby equivalent of the loot.

In a number of positions, Ireland’s depth chart looks strong – backrow, centres and wings in particular – but in other positions there are fears.

Still, they were tested more intensely here than they will be in next year’s World Cup pool stage, where the itinerary is less intense and both Scotland and Tonga will not represent the same challenge as the Maoris or the All Blacks.

The big question is can they cope if they get an injury crisis like the one they had in 2015 when five players (Sean O’Brien was suspended); Johnny Sexton, Jared Payne, Paul O’Connell and Peter O’Mahony (injured) were ruled out of the quarter-final date with Argentina.

Here are some of the breakthrough boys who will have eased Farrell’s concerns.

DAN SHEEHAN (hooker)

The biggest success by far; coming into this tour he had played seven games for Ireland but four of those were as replacements. He has now doubled his number of international starts and posted some incredible figures in New Zealand, playing 200 minutes here, 512 in total this season for Ireland, scoring two tries, making 87 carries, 86 tackles. He’s definitely on the plane to France next year, the question now is whether he can oust Ronan Kelleher and make the team.

TOM O’TOOLE (tighthead prop)

There was a game early in his career, when O’Toole was taken to the cleaners by Connacht’s Denis Buckley as Connacht won for the first time in Belfast for decades. There and then you couldn’t have imagined things changing to the extent they have now, where O’Toole is so entrenched in Farrell’s squad that it would require injury for him to miss out on next year’s World Cup.

While Marty Moore is mainly preferred by Ulster, O’Toole is a favourite of Farrell’s as he – like Sheehan – possesses an all-court game. A big factor in Ireland’s Test wins stemmed from their front row’s ability to feature prominently in attack and defence. In contrast, the All Blacks’ props and hookers were much less skilled and defensive liabilities.

Farrell has picked a strategy that demands high-energy outputs from all his players, not just the backrow and locks. Unless you have mobility and ball skills, you are going to be left behind. O’Toole won’t be. They rate him highly.

Ireland's Tom O'Toole.

GAVIN COOMBES (No8)

Was excellent on tour and while he didn’t feature in the Test team, he can draw some consolation from the fact that Caelan Doris – the starting No8 – has the look of a future Ireland captain about him and that Jack Conan was a British and Irish Lion last summer. “We wanted guys who never looked for an excuse,” said Farrell, “who were willing to get stuck in.” Coombes did. Another big season next year and he’ll be knocking on the door.

KIERAN TREADWELL (lock)

The biggest surprise of the tour, a massive addition to the second-row stocks which was needed after Iain Henderson had to withdraw with injury. In reality, fourth choice is as high as he can hope to get, as James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Henderson are simply on an altogether higher level. But Treadwell featured in all five games on this tour, called the lineout against the Maoris and was brilliant in that second Maori game, the win at Wellington. If Farrell was picking his World Cup squad tomorrow, he’d be on the plane.

CIARAN FRAWLEY (out-half/inside centre)

After playing just once as a starting ten for Leinster last season, Frawley ended up starting two games at out-half here on this tour and can now be considered third choice for the position ahead of Jack Carty, who was injured; Billy Burns and Ross Byrne who were not selected and Harry Byrne whose tour was cut short because of injury. Strong tackler, decent technique and mentally strong, he didn’t punt well in the first half of the opening tour game but recovered well thereafter. A mention too must go to his half-back partner, Craig Casey, who featured well in the second Maori game and whose attitude impressed management on this tour. Nathan Doak’s emergence this year means Farrell now has a succession plan at nine – and we haven’t even mentioned Kieran Marmion or John Cooney yet who could feature in an emergency.

NICK TIMONEY (flanker)

Featured brilliantly in the Maori games and really has a chance of getting on the plane to France. His only trouble is that there are a lot of quality players ahead of him in the queue. “International rugby, it’s pretty damn serious and the lads on Saturday have proven themselves time and time again,” said Timoney last week, “so you’ve got to prove yourself time and time again and then try and exceed the level that they’re at and offer something new.”