Dublin: 12°C Monday 12 September 2022
Fixtures for Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter-finals confirmed

2021 champions Loughmore Castleiney play 2011 winners Drom & Inch.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Sep 2022, 8:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,387 Views 0 Comments
John, Noel and Brian McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney celebrate with the cup last year.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

THE FIXTURES for the Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter-finals have been confirmed after the draw was made this evening.

2021 champions Loughmore Castleiney will play 2011 winners Drom & Inch, while 2020 winners Kiladangan have been paired with 2018 champions Clonoulty Rossmore.

Elsewhere, Kilruane MacDonaghs face Toomevara and Upperchurch Drombane are set to come up against JK Brackens.

The games have been confirmed to be played on the weekend of 24 and 25 September.

