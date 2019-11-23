This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2 goals and 2 red cards in incredible finale, as Flamengo snatch Copa Libertadores glory

River Plate were minutes from successfully defending the trophy until Gabriel Barbosa struck twice.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 10:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,171 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4904279
Gabriel Barbosa celebrates his winning goal in the Copa Libertadores final
Gabriel Barbosa celebrates his winning goal in the Copa Libertadores final
Gabriel Barbosa celebrates his winning goal in the Copa Libertadores final

FLAMENGO BECAME champions of South America on Saturday as two goals in three minutes from Gabriel Barbosa snatched a 2-1 win over River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final.

The one-off match, relocated to Estadio Monumental in Lima due to civil unrest in Santiago, looked set to be settled by a first-half strike from Rafael Santos Borre.

Marcelo Gallardo’s men, bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Boca Juniors in 2001, had the game largely under control until Gabriel levelled in the 89th minute.

The striker then smashed home on the half-volley in the second minute of injury time before being sent off along with Exequiel Palacios in one of the most dramatic finales to the competition’s recent history.

Without a goal from open play in this year’s tournament, Borre needed just 14 minutes to break the deadlock, firing low past Diego Alves on the turn from 12 yards out after Gerson and Willian Arao had each pulled out of clearing Ignacio Fernandez’s cut-back.

River were comfortable with their lead, keeping Flamengo firmly at arm’s length while threatening a second via a strike from distance from Palacios.

Flamengo at last had a golden chance to equalise 10 minutes into the second half, only for Gabriel to be denied by a block from Nicolas de la Cruz — contentiously with his upper arm — before Franco Armani thwarted Everton Ribeiro on the rebound.

As pressure began to build, Flamengo left themselves open to the counter-attack and Palacios shot wide when teed up by the persistent Matias Suarez, who won back possession in the opposition box.

It proved to be a crucial miss, with Gabriel tapping into the unguarded net after Giorgian de Arrascaeta spun in behind the River defence and pulled the ball across goal.

Three minutes later, Gabriel pounced on a bouncing ball and lashed beyond Armani to send the Flamengo fans into raptures.

Booked for taking off his shirt in celebration, Gabriel was then sent off for his part in an altercation that also saw Palacios dismissed, but nothing could dampen Flamengo spirits.

