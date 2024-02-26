FAI confirm Bohemians fans banned from next away game following disorder

LAST UPDATE | 3 minutes ago
THE FAI HAVE confirmed that Bohemians supporters will be banned from attending their club’s Premier Division game with Drogheda United on Monday, 4 March.
The decision was taken by an Independent Disciplinary Committee following the disorder that occurred during the Dublin derby with St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday.
Bohs have also been hit with a fine by the FAI.
Play had to be halted for five minutes in the second half when both sets of supporters threw pyrotechnics onto the pitch and produced banners criticising the FAI.
Bohs player Cian Byrne was fortunate to avoid serious injury after being struck by a flare thrown by his own supporters from the away end at Richmond Park, resulting in the decision to deny them entry to the fixture at Weavers Park in a week’s time.
“The League of Ireland and FAI would like to remind supporters of the dangers of pyrotechnics usage inside stadia, as outlined in our previous campaign, which is strictly prohibited at all League of Ireland fixtures.
“In accordance with the FAI Disciplinary Regulations, this decision may be appealed,” a statement confirmed.
Bohemians also released a statement accepting the punishment and confirmed they would not appeal.
“The club respects the outcome of the hearing and recognises the seriousness of the incidents at Friday’s game away to St Patrick’s Athletic. We will not be appealing the decision.
“We regret that the reckless actions of a small minority have led to the collective punishment of our entire fanbase.
“As indicated previously, the club is committed to banning those individuals responsible and to ensuring that nothing like this ever happens again.”
Earlier, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFA Ireland) called for the FAI to take “significant action” to stop the use of pyrotechnics, and also requested an urgent meeting with match officials and league officials in an effort to protect players.
Pyrotechnics “endanger the safety of players, match officials, fans, club officials and all other attendees,” PFA Ireland said in a statement.
“We are calling on the FAI to take significant action to prevent the use of pyrotechnics and protect the safety of everyone that attends our matches,” they added.
“We acknowledge the good work that many clubs undertake to prevent pyrotechnics from entering stadiums. However, despite a number of campaigns alongside current and former players highlighting the dangers of pyrotechnics, they are still a significant issue at our games on a regular basis. This danger was unfortunately highlighted on Friday when a player was struck by a flare and required medical treatment.
“The PFA Ireland has today sought an urgent meeting between players, match officials and the FAI to highlight the players’ concerns. Player safety is an absolute priority and we will take any necessary actions to ensure they are protected in their working environment.”
Bohs’ punishment follows the precedents set last season when Drogheda United fans were banned from an away game at Shamrock Rovers following a similar incident during the Louth derby with Dundalk at Oriel Park, when a match official was hit by a pyrotechnic from the away section.
Cork City also faced a partial closure of their ground when St Pat’s winger Mark Doyle was struck by a bottle during their FAI Cup semi-final clash at Turner’s Cross last term.