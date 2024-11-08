Advertisement
Flooring Porter is out for the season. Mike Egerton/PA
Grand National blow as Gavin Cromwell's Flooring Porter suffers injury

Cromwell’s dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner is likely to miss the rest of the season.
4.03pm, 8 Nov 2024
GAVIN CROMWELL HAS been dealt a huge blow with his Grand National hope Flooring Porter being ruled out for the season.

Only days ago Cromwell was plotting a route to Aintree for his dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner, who last time out put up a scintillating display in the Kerry National.

Despite being put up a stone by the handicapper, that performance had Cromwell dreaming of Aintree glory, but plans are now on hold.

Speaking in his William Hill blog, Cromwell said: “Unfortunately, it looks as though Flooring Porter will be out for the season. He’s picked up an injury and his return date suggests he’ll most likely miss the rest of this campaign.

“The timing of it means it’s unlikely he will be able to make it back for the big meetings in the spring, so it’s in the best interest of the horse to give him all the time he needs to recover.

“He’s been a real star for us so far so it’s really unfortunate that we won’t be able to see him again this term. He’s given connections some amazing days up until now and hopefully there will be many more of those to come.”

Author
Press Association
