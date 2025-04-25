Munster's URC play-off hopes suffer blow with defeat in Cardiff

Cardiff 26

Munster 21

Nathan Johns reports from Cardiff Arms Park

A FIVE-POINT defeat to Cardiff has cost Munster the opportunity to solidify their hopes for the URC knockouts, the province falling in an ill-disciplined display in the Welsh capital.

Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue saw yellow either side of half-time, and their combined 20 minutes in the bin cost Munster 26 points – a total they could not overhaul.

In a first half which saw Munster concede 12 unanswered points with Wycherley in the bin, the province nevertheless took a narrow lead into half-time. Calvin Nash and Mike Haley – making his first start since January – crossed while both sides were at full complement, Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Harri Millard hitting back when Cardiff ran at 14 men.

Munster opened the scoring through Nash, albeit only after a forward pass wiped out Johan Mulder’s effort on five minutes. Craig Casey spotted his wing in space metres from the line after the forwards had narrowed the Cardiff defence.

Munster’s Tom Farrell celebrates scoring a try. Mike Jones / INPHO Mike Jones / INPHO / INPHO

Wycherley’s card following a deliberate knock-on prevented Munster from building on that clinical early attack. Cardiff scored twice in the space of three minutes, Hamer-Webb the first to dot down after Ben Thomas and Callum Sheedy combined nicely.

The Cardiff wing was involved in setting up the second, claiming Thomas’ kick in behind before offloading to Toby Faletau. The Wales backrow sent Millard over for a breakaway score, though Munster will ask why the ball was allowed to bounce in the backfield.

Back to 15, Munster struck to retake the lead before the break. Haley crashed over after a maul sucked in enough defenders to allow Crowley to send his backline into space.

Munster crossed first after the break, though Cardiff came close when Nash hunted down Josh Adams after an intercept. James Botham’s high tackle allowed Crowley to kick into the corner once more, Munster again building an accurate 22 attack to send Farrell over under the sticks.

The nine-point lead was trimmed to just two within four minutes. Cardiff kicked a penalty of their own into the 22. Liam Belcher peeled off the back of a maul but was stopped by Jack O’Donoghue’s tackle. Illegally so, the backrow starting in an offside position. Gianluca Gnecchi took some time to deliberate, but the penalty try/yellow card combination was always going to be the outcome.

Johan Mulder dove over from close range minutes later to ensure that, once again, a yellow card cost Munster a pair of tries.

Munster’s Mike Haley tackled by Taulupe Faletau. Mike Jones / INPHO Mike Jones / INPHO / INPHO

In truth, the final score could have made for worse reading. Sheedy missed a penalty and a drop-goal. Adams was once again caught while trying to run in an intercept. One final attack from Munster came up short, Cardiff pilfering on the deck inside their own half.

Munster have two home games remaining, with wins a necessity as they fight for their play-off lives.

Cardiff scorers:

Tries – Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Harri Millard, Penalty Try, Johan Mulder,

Conversions – Callum Sheedy [2/3], Ben Thomas [1/1]

Munster scorers:

Tries: Calvin Nash, Mike Haley, Tom Farrell

Conversions – Jack Crowley [3/3],

CARDIFF: Cam Winnett; Josh Adams, Harri Millard, Ben Thomas, Gabe Hamer-Webb; Callum Sheedy, Johan Mulder (Aled Davies, 75); Danny Southworth (Corey Domachowski, 49), Liam Belcher (capt) (Evan Lloyd, 60), Kieron Assiratti (Rhys Litterick, 22-34, HIA, 60); Josh McNally (Thornton, 66), Teddy Williams; James Botham, Thomas Young (Ben Donnell, 49), Taulupe Faletau (Alun Lawrence, 64) .

MUNSTER: Mike Haley (Tony Butler, 75); Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell (Sean O’Brien, 60), Thaakir Abrahams; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Michael Milne (Mark Donnelly, 65), Niall Scannell (Diarmuid Barron, 50), John Ryan (Ronan Foxe, 75); Fineen Wycherley (Jean Kleyn, 60), Tadhg Beirne (capt); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen (Ruadhan Quinn, 60), Gavin Coombes.

Yellow cards: Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR).