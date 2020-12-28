BE PART OF THE TEAM

11/1 shot Flooring Porter storms to victory to clinch Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle

Jonathan Moore judged his fractions perfectly in front aboard Gavin Cromwell’s five-year-old.

By Press Association Monday 28 Dec 2020, 2:09 PM
Flooring Porter after the victory at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.
Image: PA

FLOORING PORTER WAS given a fabulous front-running ride by Jonathan Moore to win the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle.

Supplemented for the Grade One having easily won a handicap last time out, Moore judged his fractions perfectly in front aboard Gavin Cromwell’s five-year-old.

Having gone a good pace on the first circuit with the field well spread out behind him, he looked a sitting duck as French Dynamite, Sire Du Berlais and The Storyteller all seemed to still be going well, while favourite Fury Road was under pressure.

Moore asked Flooring Porter to quicken on the run to the last though, and the 11/1 shot responded in style as he pulled clear of the staying-on The Storyteller by six lengths, with Sire De Berlais a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Cromwell’s winner was introduced into the betting at 12/1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle by Betfair.

The winning handler was represented by Feidhlim Cunningham, who said: “There has been huge improvement in him.

“He’s good going left-handed. Obviously he won the 90,000 euros Grade B handicap in Navan and he was good that day.

“Fair play to the owners. We suggested supplementing him for this and they backed us. They put the money where their mouth is and it’s fairly paid off.

“He’s really improved and Gavin has done a wonderful job with him.

“Johnny has given him a peach again – it was a similar ride to Navan as he got breathers at the right times.

“We’re absolutely delighted with that. You’d have to say Cheltenham would be on the agenda now and we’re just thrilled to get the Grade One winner.”

Press Association

