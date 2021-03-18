BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 18 March 2021
Irish keep dominating as Flooring Porter lands Stayers' for Cromwell and Mullins

Danny Mullins makes the most of chance ride after Jonathan Moore ruled himself out on Thursday morning.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 3:40 PM
Danny Mullins celebrates with Flooring Porter.
Image: Alan Crowhurst/PA
Image: Alan Crowhurst/PA

DANNY MULLINS FINALLY got his first Cheltenham Festival winner when making the most of a chance ride on Flooring Porter in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle.

Mullins had gone so close many times in the past, but was fortunate enough to pick up the mount after Jonathan Moore, who led the horse up, had to miss the ride through injury.

Flooring Porter, trained by Gavin Cromwell, was a handicapper earlier in the season – but showed he was much better than that when winning the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

He made all that day and the same tactics were deployed again to great effect.

No horse could get close enough to threaten the 12-1 winner, who powered up the hill to cross the line three and a quarter lengths ahead of Sire Du Berlais.

Paisley Park, winner in 2019, tried hard in defeat, a length and three-quarters away in third place. Beacon Edge was another half a length back in fourth.

