Watch: Dundalk's Jordan Flores scores stunning volley in front of record Tallaght Stadium crowd

DUNDALK’S JORDAN FLORES has scored an early contender for goal of the season with a superbly executed volley against Shamrock Rovers.

Flores connected perfectly with Michael Duffy’s corner-kick on 22 minutes to bring Dundalk level at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers has opened the scoring just two minutes beforehand when Dylan Watts found the net at the second attempt after seeing his initial shot blocked.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Dundalk - Wow! Jordan Flores scores a goal of the season contender to level things at Tallaght. You'll be watching this goal for years to come. #rtesocer pic.twitter.com/tIhtCrKfml — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020 Source: RTÉ Soccer /Twitter

Both sides have created plenty of scoring opportunities in a fast-paced, and high-quality game in Tallaght.

The game between the two favourites for the Premier Division title is being played in front of a record attendance at Tallaght Stadium for a League of Ireland game, with 7,552 supporters present.

The game is also live on RTÉ 2.

