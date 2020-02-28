This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Dundalk's Jordan Flores scores stunning volley in front of record Tallaght Stadium crowd

Dylan Watts had opened the scoring for Shamrock Rovers just two minutes previously.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 28 Feb 2020, 8:42 PM
31 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5026881

DUNDALK’S JORDAN FLORES has scored an early contender for goal of the season with a superbly executed volley against Shamrock Rovers.

Flores connected perfectly with Michael Duffy’s corner-kick on 22 minutes to bring Dundalk level at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers has opened the scoring just two minutes beforehand when Dylan Watts found the net at the second attempt after seeing his initial shot blocked.

Both sides have created plenty of scoring opportunities in a fast-paced, and high-quality game in Tallaght.

The game between the two favourites for the Premier Division title is being played in front of a record attendance at Tallaght Stadium for a League of Ireland game, with 7,552 supporters present.

The game is also live on RTÉ 2.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

