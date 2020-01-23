This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching 13-year-old boy

Gritty has yet to comment.

By Business Insider Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 9:37 AM
38 minutes ago 743 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4976408
Representatives for the team have denied that an attack took place.
Image: AP
Image: AP

US POLICE ARE investigating Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty over allegations that he punched a 13-year-old boy in the back, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the boy’s father, who spoke to the Inquirer, the mascot attacked Brandon Greenwell at a fan event in November at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers’ home stadium.

Representatives for the team have denied that an attack took place.

Gritty is known for his aggressive, irreverent persona, and videos on social media show him throwing cake and stuffed toys at people.

Chris Greenwell, the father, said that Brandon was hit after a photoshoot for season-ticket holders.

He said the boy lightly patted Gritty’s head after getting his photo taken, then stepped away.

In response, Greenwell said Gritty got up from his chair, “took a running start” and “punched my son as hard as he could.”

According to Greenwell, Brandon later got mild back pain and was taken to a chiropractor, who diagnosed back bruising.

Company officials told Greenwell that they interviewed Gritty and his handler as part of an internal investigation, but couldn’t find proof of the alleged assault.

“We took Mr Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim,” the Flyers said in a statement.

Greenwell told NBC10Philadelphia that he wanted Brandon’s medical bills taken care of and an apology from the team, and maybe a gesture like letting Brandon meet players in the locker room.

Instead he said he was offered free tickets, which he wasn’t happy with.

Greenwell said he went to the police after being unable to reach an agreement with Comcast Spectacor.

An investigation is “active and ongoing,” and the incident has been filed as an alleged physical assault, a police spokesperson told the Inquirer.

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

