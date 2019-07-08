This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fognini could be fined over 'bomb' outburst during Wimbledon defeat

The Italian 12th seed apologised for his comments following Saturday’s loss to Tennys Sandgren.

By AFP Monday 8 Jul 2019, 12:25 PM
58 minutes ago 1,375 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4715272
Fabio Fognini pictured during his match against Tennys Sandgren.
Image: Alastair Grant
Fabio Fognini pictured during his match against Tennys Sandgren.
Fabio Fognini pictured during his match against Tennys Sandgren.
Image: Alastair Grant

FABIO FOGNINI MAY face a fine for saying “a bomb should explode” on Wimbledon, All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said today.

The Italian 12th seed made the outburst during his straight-sets third-round defeat to US world number 94 Tennys Sandgren on Saturday.

“It’s fair to play here? Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here,” he fumed in Italian.

He apologised afterwards, which Lewis said would be taken into account.

“It was one of these heat of the moment comments. It was a very unfortunate comment and Fabio was good enough to apologise straight away,” the Wimbledon supremo said.

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the end if there was a small fine but I think we will certainly keep it in context, and readily accept the apology.”

Source: La Repubblica/YouTube

During the first week of the championships, Australia’s Bernard Tomic was stripped of his entire £45,000 (€50,000) prize money for tanking in his first-round match, which was over in just 58 minutes.

“Generally the behaviour has been outstanding,” said Lewis. “There’s been one or two high-profile incidents. But if you look back over the years, there’s always something going on.

“It’s one of the beauties of tennis, that it’s a head-to-head contest and emotions and passions run high and sometimes they slightly overspill in a way that there has to be some sanctions.”

Meanwhile, Australian hothead Nick Kyrgios will not face action after he admitted deliberately blasting the ball at Rafael Nadal’s body during his defeat to the Spanish third seed.

“It’s very common in doubles where players aim at the opponent. It’s part and parcel of being a professional tennis player,” said Lewis. “That and underarm serving are very much within the rules of the sport.”

Kyrgios hit two underarm serves during the match on Centre Court and also had a lengthy rant at the umpire.

“Some of the conversational discussion Nick had with the umpire is maybe worthy of scrutiny,” Lewis added.

© – AFP, 2019

