This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Folau fights Rugby Australia sacking over anti-gay comments

The Wallabies star has requested a code of conduct hearing.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 8:12 AM
38 minutes ago 2,282 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4595766
Controversy: Australia full-back Israel Folau.
Controversy: Australia full-back Israel Folau.
Controversy: Australia full-back Israel Folau.

WALLABIES AND WARATAHS back Israel Folau is contesting the breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia (RA), requesting a code of conduct hearing.

Folau was issued a breach notice by RA on Monday after the devout Christian sparked outrage with his online activity last week, delivering another anti-homosexual post.

Facing the sack, the 30-year-old has requested a hearing, with RA to make arrangements with the Rugby Union Players’ Association (RUPA) on the matter.

“Israel has responded formally today to request a code of conduct hearing which, under the circumstances, was not an unexpected outcome,” RA chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We will now work to confirm a date for the hearing as soon as possible.

“After the date for the hearing is confirmed Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will make no further comment on the matter until the code of conduct process has concluded.”

On Monday, Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika all but ruled out Folau’s chances of featuring at the Rugby World Cup.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie