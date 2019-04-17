Folau fights Rugby Australia sacking over anti-gay comments

WALLABIES AND WARATAHS back Israel Folau is contesting the breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia (RA), requesting a code of conduct hearing.

Folau was issued a breach notice by RA on Monday after the devout Christian sparked outrage with his online activity last week, delivering another anti-homosexual post.

Facing the sack, the 30-year-old has requested a hearing, with RA to make arrangements with the Rugby Union Players’ Association (RUPA) on the matter.

“Israel has responded formally today to request a code of conduct hearing which, under the circumstances, was not an unexpected outcome,” RA chief executive Raelene Castle said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We will now work to confirm a date for the hearing as soon as possible.

“After the date for the hearing is confirmed Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union will make no further comment on the matter until the code of conduct process has concluded.”

On Monday, Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika all but ruled out Folau’s chances of featuring at the Rugby World Cup.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: