This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Respectful' Folau rewarded with contract extension by Catalan Dragons

The 31-year-old was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019 over a homophobic social media post.

By AFP Friday 3 Jul 2020, 11:51 AM
49 minutes ago 932 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5140615
Israel Folau of Catalan Dragons.
Image: PA
Israel Folau of Catalan Dragons.
Israel Folau of Catalan Dragons.
Image: PA

ISRAEL FOLAU, WHO was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019 over a homophobic social media post, has signed a one-year contract extension with Catalan Dragons, the French Super League side said today.

Folau, 31, made his return to the 13-a-side code in February with the Dragons after a decade playing Australian rules football and union.

“Me and my family are very excited to stay on at the club for season 2021. We’re very grateful for the opportunity that (president) Bernard Guasch and the Dragons have given me,” Folau told the club’s website.

“I’m looking forward to working hard and achieving great success on the field with my team mates and this great club,” he added.

The back-three player turned down an offer to return to the 15-a-side game, rejecting a deal from Top 14 side Montpellier in May.

“Once the media storm that followed his signing passed, and after only three Super League appearances, he received many requests and became a highly demanded player,” Guasch said.

“He has shown he is a respectful player since he arrived at the club. He will be 32 years old at the end of his new contract and we will then think about the rest of his career,” he added.

Folau scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests before being dumped by Australia after a post saying that “hell awaits” gay people and others he considers sinners.

Super League will resume on 2 August after the campaign was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie