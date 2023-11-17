Champions Dublin win five football All-Stars with finalists Kerry picking up four

2023 Football All-Star Team

(Previous winning years in brackets)

Goalkeeper

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin – Parnells) – 7th award (2002, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2019).

Defenders

2. Conor McCluskey (Derry – Magherafelt) – 1st award.

3. Michael Fitzsimmons (Dublin – Cuala) – 4th award (2017, 2019, 2020).

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry – Dingle) – 3rd award (2019, 2021).

5. James McCarthy (Dublin – Ballymun Kickhams) – 5th award (2014, 2017, 2018, 2020).

6. Gareth McKinless (Derry – Ballinderry Shamrocks) – 1st award.

7. Conor McCarthy (Monaghan – Scotstown) – 1st award.

Midfielders

8. Brian Fenton (Dublin – Raheny) – 6th award (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020).

9. Brendan Rogers (Derry – Slaughtneil) – 1st award.

Forwards

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 3rd award (2021, 2022).

11. Sean O’Shea (Kerry – Kenmare Shamrocks) – 3rd award (2019, 2022).

12. Enda Smith (Roscommon – Boyle) – 1st award.

13. David Clifford (Kerry – Fossa) – 5th award (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).

14. Shane McGuigan (Derry – Slaughtneil) – 1st award.

15. Colm Basquel (Dublin – Ballyboden St Enda’s) – 1st award.

*********

CHAMPIONS DUBLIN LEAD the way with five players represented on the 2023 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star football team. Kerry, beaten in the final have four players on the team, with Derry enjoying a huge showing with four newly-minted All-Stars. Roscommon and Monaghan claim the final two positions. At 42, Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton becomes the oldest-ever All-Star in either code, a record that only seems likely to be broken by himself if he stays on for 2024. With seven awards now, he moves into joint third in the Roll of Honour of football All-Stars and dilutes the Kerry domination, level with Mikey Sheehy, and behind Colm Cooper (8) and Pat Spillane (9). He is elected alongside full-back Michael Fitzsimmons, who is winning his fourth award. James McCarthy wins his fifth, Brian Fenton is in midfield and now have six All-Stars at age 30, while Colm Basquel wins his first award and is Dublin’s sole representative in the attack. Due to turn 25 in the middle of January, Kerry’s David Clifford now wins his fifth All-Star. What is just as remarkable is how 26-year-old Paudie Clifford was not considered for county football but has won three consecutive All-Stars since appearing on the scene. The Clifford brothers are joined on the team by Tom O’Sullivan in defence, and Sean O’Shea in attack.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Kerry's Sean O'Shea and Paudie Clifford. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Derry will have much cause for celebration with four brand new All-Star footballers, two from the one club. Conor McCluskey and Gareth McKinless have put together two hugely impressive seasons in defence and have been recognised. Last year, Brendan Rogers was the full back and lost out narrowly, but has now gone to another level following his switch to midfield. Rogers is joined by his Slaughtneil clubmate Shane McGuigan, who was the top-scorer in the All-Ireland championship with 2-52, at full-forward.

Declan Roughan / INPHO Derry's Brendan Rogers and Shane McGuigan after this year's Ulster final. Declan Roughan / INPHO / INPHO

Conor McCarthy of Monaghan picks up his first All-Star at wing-back. It comes as a result of manager Vinny Corey’s decision to move him after he had played his career in the forward line up to that point. The wider scope of the All-Ireland season has also led to the selection of a player who didn’t even progress to the last eight teams, in Roscommon’s Enda Smith, his county’s first All-Star since 2001.