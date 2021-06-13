BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Sunday 13 June 2021
Advertisement

Football fan in 'serious condition' after Wembley fall

Stadium officials said they will work alongside European football’s governing body Uefa to investigate the incident.

By AFP Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 9:15 PM
36 minutes ago 2,074 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465868
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FOOTBALL supporter was rushed to hospital in a “serious condition” after falling from the stands at Wembley during England’s 1-0 victory over Croatia at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium,” a stadium spokesperson said.

“The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

Stadium officials said they will work alongside European football’s governing body Uefa to investigate the incident.

A crowd of 18,497 watched the match at Wembley.

The stadium will host eight matches during the tournament. It has a current limit of 22,500 fans — a quarter of its capacity — but there are hopes that both semi-finals and the final could be played out in front of larger numbers.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie