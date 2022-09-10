Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 10 September 2022
Advertisement

Football supporters want refunds after postponement of games

The full weekend football programme was postponed on Friday as a mark of respect, even as other sports went ahead.

By Press Association Saturday 10 Sep 2022, 3:50 PM
58 minutes ago 2,243 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5862955
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS’ ASSOCIATION in England has called for fans left out of pocket by the postponement of matches following Queen Elizabeth’s death to be treated sympathetically.

Malcolm Clarke, chair of the FSA, has urged rail chiefs and the football authorities to ensure supporters due to travel to away games this weekend do not lose out as a result of the decision to suspend the programme as a mark of respect.

Clarke said: “There’s a big question there about refunds, advance train tickets that have been booked for away games and all of that.

“We would certainly expect the rail industry and the football authorities to take a very sympathetic view of that.

“It’s not a good time to ask fans to spend money on things that don’t happen.”

The Football Association, of which the Queen was a long-standing patron, announced on Friday that all fixtures scheduled for this weekend from Premier League and EFL level down to the grassroots game would be postponed.

Other sports, most notably cricket, golf and both rugby codes, opted to go ahead as planned with tributes being paid beforehand.

The FSA said in a statement on Friday: “We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respects to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.”

Competitors, officials and spectators as the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval and the Betfred Super League play-off eliminator between Huddersfield and Salford were able to do just that.

Asked if that reinforced the FSA’s view, Clarke, who admitted there was a range of views even within its membership, said: “We feel that there were other ways of paying tribute that would have actually been more meaningful than simply calling everything off, particularly with things like kids’ football.

“I’m sure that the youngsters could have found better ways of doing it than sitting at home on their Xboxes or going out with their parents to alternative events.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie