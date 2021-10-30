James McClean scores again, Drinan bags hat-trick in bizarre League Two clash

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international James McClean scored his fourth goal in four games for Wigan Athletic this afternoon, helping his side to a 2-0 win over Burton Albion in League One.

McClean opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the ninth minute, volleying home Tendayi Darikwa’s cross to open another industrious performance on a bright note.

Bruton were reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards after Jonny Smith was shown a straight red card, but Curtis Tilt made it 2-0 and wrapped up all three points for the Latics with 51 minutes on the clock.

Will Keane also started for Wigan, with Thomas O’Connor and Connor Shaughnessy in Burton’s XI and Ciaran Gilligan on their bench.

McClean was withdrawn to a standing ovation in the closing minutes, with Wigan now second in the table.

Elsewhere in League One, Aiden McGeady was sent off following two separate rash challenges on fellow Irish international winger Chiedozie Ogbene, as his Sunderland side fell to a 5-1 defeat to Rotherham.

McGeady was booked in the 47th minute for a challenge on the 24-year-old, before he was sent off in the 55th. Ogbene started, and went on to play until he was substituted in the 74th minute, with Kieran Sadlier and Joshua Kayode – who chipped in with an assist – both coming off the bench at that time. Aiden O’Brien was on the Black Cats’ bench.

Two other Irish internationals popped up with assists in the division today: Ronan Curtis key to John Marquis’ winner in Portsmouth’s 1-0 victory over Bolton, while Daryl Horgan was likewise influential in a Wycombe Wanderers goal in their 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town.

Mark Sykes, meanwhile, who recently switched his allegiance to the Republic of Ireland from the North, was on target for Oxford United in their 3-1 victory over Morecambe.

And in League Two, Aaron Drinan was the Irishman who stole all the headlines, scoring a hat-trick and providing two assists as he was involved in all five of Leyton Orient’s goals in their 5-0 win over Hartepool.

It was a masterclass from the Cork-born striker in a clash which saw a bizarre turn of events as two minutes of first-half stoppage time were played out at the start of the second half.

Referee Alan Young seemingly ignored a number of additional minutes as he brought the first 45 minutes to a close with the U’s leading 2-0.

The teams came out after the interval shooting towards the same goals that they had been in the opening half before a whistle was blown and the players changed ends.

Orient thought they had added a third goal in that spell of time added on, only for another Drinan effort to be ruled out for offside.

41' Ermmmmm......



The referee has bought the teams back out after half-time and now opted to play the four minutes of additional time he ignored.



And then the teams will switch ends.



Yeah, us neither 🤷‍♂️#LOFC 2-0 #HUFC — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) October 30, 2021

HT: AGAIN



The teams are now switching sides 🤣



🔴 2-0 🔵 #LEYvHAR | #NeverSayDie — Hartlepool United FC (@Official_HUFC) October 30, 2021

- Additional reporting from Press Association