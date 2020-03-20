This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 20 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's gone berserk in recents days' - Football Manager hits record number of players

Makers of the popular simulation game decided to give the latest edition away free for a week, as many fans would be indoors with time on their hands.

By Ben Blake Friday 20 Mar 2020, 9:02 PM
52 minutes ago 1,678 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5053223
The latest edition of the game.
Image: footballmanager.com
The latest edition of the game.
The latest edition of the game.
Image: footballmanager.com

NO LIVE FOOTBALL to watch and plenty of time on your hands… what do you do? 

Well, it seems that many fans have turned to Football Manager 2020 to pass the hours. 

Earlier this week, Sports Interactive — makers of the popular computer game — made the latest version available for free via video distribution service Steam. 

Football Manager, which sees you virtually take over as manager of a club and attempt to bring them success, has since hit a record number of players at one time as football lovers look to fill the void in their lives. 

“Last Wednesday, we decided to give the game away free for a week,” Dr Tom Markham, who works as Head of Strategic Business Development at Sports Interactive, told The42.

“A) People have less things to do when they are at home and B) we wanted to get people who mightn’t have played in a while to see if they liked it or not.

“It’s gone berserk in recent days. At any one time, you have in and around the size of a football stadium playing the game. So you might have between 30,000-60,000.

Yesterday, we had the most players playing the game simultaneously in the history of the series. We had 155,000 playing globally at once.

“The vast majority of sales tend to be when the beta version is released — where you get early access — the official release day and at Christmas, which are all in quick succession, although you do also see intermittent sales after that.”

Football Manager 2020 will remain free on Steam until Wednesday, 25 March. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie