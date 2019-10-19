This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Football match abandoned following 'racial abuse'

An FA Cup qualifying game between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town ended after players walked off the field.

By AFP Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 3,006 Views 3 Comments
A general view inside Coles Park (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
A general view inside Coles Park (file pic).
A general view inside Coles Park (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

AN FA CUP qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday after allegations that the home goalkeeper was racially abused.

The Haringey players walked off the field with about 25 minutes to go, shortly after Yeovil had scored a penalty.

The incident during the match in the fourth qualifying round came just five days after England players endured racist abuse during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia.

“Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information,” said a post on the official Haringey Borough Twitter account.

“Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are. One club, one community.”

Yeovil were leading 1-0 when Haringey’s players walked off the field.

Ben James, a Haringey fan, was at the game and told the Press Association an account what he had seen.

“It all began when the referee gave Yeovil a penalty,” he said. “It seemed like their fans were trying to wind up the Haringey goalie by shaking the net and the like.

Valery (Pajetat, the Haringey goalkeeper) went towards their fans and seemed to have a bit of a conversation before coming away as if he’d been hit with something.

“The referee then removed what looked like a bottle or a can. There was a bit of a pause while the referee dealt with what went on and players from both sides tried to quell what had gone on.

“The penalty was taken and the Haringey manager marched straight on and withdrew his players as this was happening. The Haringey players seemed pretty agitated, Coby Rowe in particular having to be held back.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out praised the “swift and decisive action” taken by Haringey manager Tom Loizou and his players.

England players endured monkey chants and apparent Nazi salutes in Bulgaria. The match was stopped twice as England players made their feelings known to Uefa officials before the tie was eventually completed.

