Dublin: 10 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Here's the draw for round 2 of the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers

Monaghan host Armagh, while Tyrone must travel to Longford.

By Sean Farrell Monday 10 Jun 2019, 8:54 AM
23 minutes ago 4,725 Views 5 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE DRAW FOR the second round of the All-Ireland senior football championship qualifiers was made this morning with Mayo pitted away against Down as one of the stand-out fixtures.

The last counties plucked out of the bowl for the draw formed an all-Ulster clash as Monaghan will host Armagh after both sides were knocked out of the provincial championship by Cavan.

Tyrone will hope to bounce back after Saturday’s loss to Donegal when they travel to meet Longford, with Antrim set to host Kildare, Westmeath facing Limerick and Derry hosting Laois.

Sligo will travel to face Offaly, while Clare head to Leitrim.

The teams named first have home advantage. The games will take place on Saturday 22 June.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 2

Westmeath v Limerick
Longford v Tyrone
Antrim v Kildare
Leitrim v Clare
Down v Mayo
Derry v Laois
Offaly v Sligo
Monaghan v Armagh

