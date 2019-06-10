Here's the draw for round 2 of the All-Ireland senior football qualifiers

THE DRAW FOR the second round of the All-Ireland senior football championship qualifiers was made this morning with Mayo pitted away against Down as one of the stand-out fixtures.

The last counties plucked out of the bowl for the draw formed an all-Ulster clash as Monaghan will host Armagh after both sides were knocked out of the provincial championship by Cavan.

Tyrone will hope to bounce back after Saturday’s loss to Donegal when they travel to meet Longford, with Antrim set to host Kildare, Westmeath facing Limerick and Derry hosting Laois.

Sligo will travel to face Offaly, while Clare head to Leitrim.

The teams named first have home advantage. The games will take place on Saturday 22 June.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 2

Westmeath v Limerick

Longford v Tyrone

Antrim v Kildare

Leitrim v Clare

Down v Mayo

Derry v Laois

Offaly v Sligo

Monaghan v Armagh

