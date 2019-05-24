This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's the details for Monday morning's football qualifier draw

There will be 16 teams in the hat.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 24 May 2019, 3:47 PM
Monaghan and Derry are in the hat.
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Philip Magowan/INPHO

16 TEAMS WILL go into the hat for the All-Ireland football qualifiers round 1 draw that takes place on Monday morning.

The draw will be broadcast live on RTE Radio 1′s Morning Ireland and GAA.ie just after 8.30am. All the counties involved failed to reach their provincial semi-finals.

Dates and venues for each game will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon. The prize for the winners is a place in round 2 of the backdoor system, where they’ll meet the eight beaten provincial semi-finalists. 

The first team drawn in each tie will have home advantage, except in cases where a Division 1 or 2 team is drawn against a Division 3 or 4 side. In those instances, the teams from the bottom two tiers will play at home.

All possible pairings will be allowed. The round 1 games will take place on the weekend of 8/9 June.

The GAA have also stated that home venues are “subject to approval by the Central Competitions Control Committee and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.”

The counties in the draw are as follows:

Connacht: Leitrim, London.
Leinster: Westmeath/Laois, Dublin/Louth, Meath/Carlow, Longford/Kildare, Wicklow, Wexford, Offaly.
Munster: Waterford, Tipperary
Ulster: Antrim/Tyrone, Donegal/Fermanagh, Monaghan, Down, Derry

The remaining three qualifier draws will be held on 10 June (round 2), 24 June (round 3) and 1 July (round 4).

