Galway on revenge mission, Armagh bid to end Donegal dominance and Cavan's heavy legs

THIS IS THE first Ulster semi-final meeting between Donegal and Armagh since 1993, yet the sides have clashed frequently in championship over the past two decades. Armagh dominated the rivalry in the noughties, beating Donegal in the 2004 and ’06 Ulster finals at Croke Park, in addition to the quarter-final replay of ’05.

Up until Donegal’s surprise quarter-final win in ’07, they’d lost to the Orchard men in their previous 10 league and championship encounters. They were beaten twice again in 2010, with Armagh’s 2-14 to 0-11 hammering in Crossmaglen – where Jamie Clarke danced rings around the defence – leading to John Joe Doherty’s departure and the arrival of Jim McGuinness at the helm.

The rivalry flipped from that point. Donegal ended a 19-year famine in Ulster in 2011 and were All-Ireland champions the following year. They beat Armagh twice in 2014: a Division 2 meeting that sealed Donegal’s promotion to the top flight and relegated Armagh to the third tier. Later that year, Armagh were praised for running Donegal close in the All-Ireland quarter-final – indicating just how far down the pecking order they’d fallen.

Donegal easily accounted for Armagh again in Ulster the following year in their last championship encounter. Now, Kieran McGeeney’s rapidly improving side boast a quality forward line but face a tricky task against the second favourites for the All-Ireland.

Saturday: Donegal v Armagh, Ulster SFC semi-final, 1.15pm [Sky Sports Mix]

2. Galway’s revenge mission

Johnny Heaney and Mark Moran of Mayo after this year's league game. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Intensity is sometimes an overused trope in the GAA world, but some things are cliché for a reason. Watch back the league meeting between these rivals last month and you’ll see that Galway’s appetite for the dirty work was seriously lacking.

When a full-forward like Aidan O’Shea is receiving quality ball inside, he’s a very hard man to stop. The reason Mayo could pick out their target man so regularly was because of the lack of pressure being on the ball out the field.

Deep runners like Paddy Durcan, Conor Loftus and Mark Moran were allowed coast down Galway’s spine without so much as a glove being laid on them. James Horan’s men dominated the physical stakes and Galway looked flat on the day.

You can be assured that for the past few weeks Padraic Joyce has been hammering home the importance of his side being ready for the battle on Sunday. Damien Comer and John Daly are signficant losses, but expect a number of changes to the team from their last outing against Dublin.

Mayo’s energy levels look good at the moment and Galway will need to fight fire with fire if they’re going to still be in the championship come Monday morning.

Sunday: Galway v Mayo, Connacht SFC final, 1.30pm [RTÉ 2]

3. Laois bid to avoid a massacre in Croker

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Some pundits where critical of the way Jack Cooney set Westmeath up against Dublin but their defensive structure was solid and they didn’t give up a goal chance against the All-Ireland champions.

Their defenders didn’t get hands-on enough when Dublin went through the phases of attack, leading to them falling four points behind inside the opening six minutes. Westmeath failed to pack the attacking punch required to really test Dublin, like playing John Heslin or Ray Connellan inside, but it’s far easier said than done.

Considering the 26 point hammering inflicted on Louth in 2019, or the 31 point defeat endured by the Lake County by in 2017, they avoided a moral-sapping defeat to stew over for the winter.

Mike Quirke faces a difficult challenge in getting the balance right between defence and attack on Sunday. The Sky Blues are a well-oiled machine at breaking down packed defences in Croke Park, but leave your defence too exposed and Dessie Farrell’s potent attack will rip you to shreds.

The likes of Gary Walsh and Paul Kingston will need a quick supply of ball if they’re to hurt the champions, which means Laois need to leave a couple of bodies up on the half-forward line.

Sunday: Dublin v Laois, Leinster SFC semi-final, 3.30pm [RTE Newsnow]

4. Battle for second best team in Leinster

Kildare warm-up before their win over Offaly. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Meath’s progress under Andy McEntee this year has been signficant, even if they dropped out of Division 1 after losing six of their seven games. The way they made a good fist of things against Dublin suggests the Royals are maturing and with Colm Nally as coach, they look well equipped tactically to compete with the big guns.

They’ve produced some good young forwards of late in Shane Walsh, Jordan Moris and James Conlon, while looking defensively solid.

Kildare on the other hand looked open defensively at stages against Offaly, yet they moved the ball by foot and have plenty of big hitters of their own up front to hurt Meath.

If Daniel Flynn can rediscover his best form, he’ll add to a talented attack that includes Paddy Brophy, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland and Neil Flynn. Kevin Feely is among the best fielders of the ball in the country and his midfield battle with Bryan Menton will go a long way to determining the outcome of this one.

Sunday: Meath v Kildare, Leinster SFC semi-final, 1pm [RTE Newsnow]

5. Five weeks on the trot for Cavan

Cavan manager Mickey Graham talks to his team after beating Monaghan in extra-time. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cavan are hoping to reach consecutive Ulster finals for the first time since 1968-69. If they’re to achieve that they’ll have to overcome heavy legs as they do battle for the fifth weekend in succession. Then again, championship victories are a tonic for tired bodies.

Little was expected from Mickey Graham’s side following their relegation to Division 3 but just his time in charge of Longford club Mullinalaghta, his team confounded expectations after being written off against Monaghan.

An under par win over a well-drilled Antrim side followed and Graham is hoping Stephen Murray, Conor Madden, Conor Smith and James Smith will recover from injuries to push for starting berths on Sunday.

Paddy Tally was heartened by the impressive displays of youngsters Daniel Guinness, Pierce Laverty and debutants Peter Fegan and Paddy Murdock against Fermanagh. In his second year over his native county, Tally guided Down to promotion into Division 2.

Typically of a Down side, they possess attacking quality in Donal O’Hare, Caolan Mooney, Barry O’Hagan, Conor Poland and Jerome Johnston. And Tally will undoubtedly have a plan up his sleeve for Cavan’s key man Gearoid McKernan, who’ll cause wreck if he’s not closely tracked.

Sunday: Cavan v Down, Ulster SFC semi-final, 1.30pm [BBC NI]

