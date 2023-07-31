Poll: Who should be crowned Footballer of the Year?

AND SO, THE 2023 football championship has concluded on a familiar note.

Dublin are All-Ireland champions again, ending a three-year-wait since their last Sam Maguire triumph. There was some added history on the line as Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy all collected their ninth All-Ireland medal.

Fitzsimons has also received plenty of plaudits for his man-marking efforts on David Clifford as Kerry were narrowly dethroned.

Clifford’s performance has been questioned since the defeat, although his form throughout the year was consistently high.

And with the business end of the season now squared away, the individual accolades are the next item on the agenda. Who is most deserving of the top honour of Footballer of the Year?

Should it go to James McCarthy whose longevity continues to inspire? Or should Stephen Cluxton get the nod after a shock return to the Dublin squad this year? Brian Fenton was imperious again at midfield this year while Clifford had another impressive campaign in 2023.

You can vote for who you think should be Footballer of the Year below, or post your preference in the comment section.


