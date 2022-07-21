Who are the frontrunners to win 2022 Footballer of the Year?

The main contenders. Source: Inpho

1. David Clifford (Kerry — Fossa)

IF KERRY ARE successful on Sunday, there’s a high probability Clifford will land the top individual prize. He has gone about his business with his usual graceful efficiency, racking up tallies of 1-3 and 0-6 against Mayo and Dublin respectively.

He battled injury this summer, sitting out the Munster final with a calf problem before rolling his ankle against Mayo. Clifford’s solo goal in that game that started out on the wing was a thing of beauty, as were some of the efforts he swung over off either foot against the Dubs.

His ability to generate scoring chances despite the close attentions of Oisin Mullin and Mick Fitzsimons was highly impressive. Sean Kelly and the Galway defence will pose a similar challenge on Sunday, but Clifford will back himself to do what he always does.

2. Damien Comer (Galway — Annaghdown)

After getting his first injury-free run in years, Comer is thriving in a Galway attack built around him. He improved with each passing game in the championship. His one-point haul in the Connacht quarter-final against Mayo gave little indication of what was to come.

He burst through for three points and a goal assist in the Connacht final win over Roscommon. He added a further three scores and made several vital contributions as the Tribesmen advanced past Armagh on spot-kicks.

Comer exploded into life with 2-2 in the semi-final, bullying his way past a much-vaunted Derry defence. Another strong showing and a Galway victory would put him in pole position for Footballer of the Year.

Galway star Damien Comer. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Sean O’Shea (Kerry — Kenmare Shamrocks)

When O’Shea stood over a free kick against the wind from 55 metres in the final seconds against Dublin, even Jack O’Connor admitted he didn’t expect it to go over. It said everything about O’Shea’s mindset, skill level and conditioning that it sailed between the posts with plenty to spare.

The Kenmare ace finished the day with 1-4, and it would have been 2-4 had he stuck home a first-half penalty. O’Shea is fourth in the overall scoring charts on 1-23 and stands a decent chance of sitting on top when all is said and done.

He pulls the strings at centre-forward and his long-range shooting ability will be crucial on Sunday.

4. Paudie Clifford (Kerry — Fossa)

The elder Clifford wasn’t having the best season up until the All-Ireland semi-final. But closer inspection shows how much importance opposing teams were putting into keep him quiet.

Mayo designated Lee Keegan to track Clifford in the quarter-final, highlighting how determined they were to quell his influence.

He was at his brilliant best against Dublin. Clifford worked ferociously hard in the middle third, scored a brace and kept his brother David supplied with kick-passes inside. Paudie makes the Kerry team tick, his intelligence and honesty creates space and numerous scoring opportunities for others.

Kerry's Paudie Clifford. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Shane Walsh (Galway — Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Although he’d have liked to have contributed more from play in the past two games, Walsh’s free-taking against Armagh and Derry were exceptional. He clipped five frees and stuck home a penalty in the quarter-final, following that up with three pressure placed balls off the left the last day out.

Walsh was tightly marked by James Morgan and Conor McCluskey, with the packed Derry defence proving particularly difficult to find the sort of space he thrives on. He has found himself in the company of a sticky man marker since his electric 1-6 showing in the Connacht final.

With 1-27 to his name in the championship, he’s ahead of every other player on this list in the scoring charts.

He’ll be keen to prove he is a big game player by making a significant contribution from open play on Sunday. Walsh is a generational talent and if the Tribesmen are going to lift the cup, they’ll need him at his brilliant best.

Others

Kerry defender Tom O’Sullivan leads the best of the rest after keeping Cormac Costello quiet and nipping up for a point in the semi-final, adding to a fine defensive display and three-point haul versus Mayo. Galway pair Sean Kelly and Cillian McDaid could likewise come into the running if they land man-of-the-match honours.

