The games throw-in at 2pm.
Division 1
Cavan v Dublin, 2pm
Mayo v Monaghan, 2pm
Roscommon v Kerry, 2pm
Tyrone v Galway, 2pm – Live on TG4′ Youtube
Division 2
Armagh v Cork, 2pm
Donegal v Kildare, 2pm
Meath v Fermanagh, 2pm
Tipperary v Clare, 2pm
Division 3
Down v Louth, 2pm
Laois v Carlow, 2pm
Sligo v Offaly, 2pm
Westmeath v Longford, 2pm
Division 4
Limerick v Antrim, 1pm
Wicklow v London, 1pm
It was to remember Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie, three teenagers killed in a crush outside a hotel nightclub in Cookstown on St Patrick’s night.
Minute silence underway in Omagh ahead of the Tyrone-Galway clash.
We’ll be mainly keeping an eye on the Division 1 and 2 games, but we’ll include updates from Division 3 and 4 throughout the afternoon.
So what’s at stake in the final round of Allianz Football League Games? Here’s a quick run through:
Division 1
Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Tyrone are all in with a chance of reaching the final, while the relegation battle is between Cavan, Roscommon and Monaghan. Dublin are the only side in the top flight with nothing to play for.
Division 2
Meath are on the cusp of promotion on 10 points. Fermanagh, Donegal and Kildare are locked in a battle for second. Armagh are safe leaving the Munster trio of Clare, Tipperary and Cork to fight it out for relegation.
Division 3
Currently Down, Laois, Westmeath, Longford and Louth are all in with a chance of going up. At the bottom Sligo are already relegated. Either Offaly or Carlow will join them.
Division 4
This is already wrapped up with Derry and Leitrim having bagged the promotion spots.
