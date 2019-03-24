21 mins ago

So what’s at stake in the final round of Allianz Football League Games? Here’s a quick run through:

Division 1

Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Tyrone are all in with a chance of reaching the final, while the relegation battle is between Cavan, Roscommon and Monaghan. Dublin are the only side in the top flight with nothing to play for.

Division 2

Meath are on the cusp of promotion on 10 points. Fermanagh, Donegal and Kildare are locked in a battle for second. Armagh are safe leaving the Munster trio of Clare, Tipperary and Cork to fight it out for relegation.

Division 3

Currently Down, Laois, Westmeath, Longford and Louth are all in with a chance of going up. At the bottom Sligo are already relegated. Either Offaly or Carlow will join them.

Division 4

This is already wrapped up with Derry and Leitrim having bagged the promotion spots.