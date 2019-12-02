This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
League Two club makes switch to bamboo shin guards following world's first bamboo kits

Forest Green Rovers have strengthened their claims as the world’s greenest football team.

By AFP Monday 2 Dec 2019, 2:34 PM
12 minutes ago 351 Views 1 Comment
The shin pads, which are made of bamboo.
Image: Twitter/Forest Green Rovers
Image: Twitter/Forest Green Rovers

ENGISH FOURTH TIER side Forest Green Rovers are to wear bamboo shin pads, furthering their claims to be the world’s greenest football club.

Forest Green — whose environmental credentials have been recognised by Fifa and the United Nations — had already become the first team to switch to bamboo kit at the beginning of the season.

The club, presently second in League Two, are working with a US manufacturer of eco-friendly products on the bamboo shin pads.

“Forest Green Rovers are the first professional club to switch to bamboo shin pads -– moving away from current products made largely from plastic,” the club said in a statement.

“The low-profile shin pads are impact resistant and are anti-microbial.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said bamboo was an ideal material for shin pads.

“Bamboo is a natural wonder, a sustainable material that’s ridiculously strong and ultra-lightweight, making it perfect for shin pads as well as better for the planet and for our players,” he said.

“Reducing plastic use is an important part of the fight against the climate crisis and sport has a vital role to play in this.”

AFP

