Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Former Arsenal striker exiled by Parma after training absences

The Serie A club said Gervinho would train on his own until further notice.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 4,573 Views No Comments
Gervinho has been exiled by Parma.
Image: Claudio Grassi/Lapresse
Gervinho has been exiled by Parma.
Gervinho has been exiled by Parma.
Image: Claudio Grassi/Lapresse

IVORY COAST INTERNATIONAL Gervinho has been exiled from the Parma first-team squad after missing several training sessions, the Serie A club confirmed today.

The striker spent two seasons with Arsenal between 2011 and 2013, scoring nine goals in 46 Premier League appearances.

Since then, he has had stints at Roma and Chinese Super League outfit Hebei CFFC, before joining his current club in 2018.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 22 goals in 80 appearances for his country, reportedly missed three days of training last week while he was trying to force a move to Al Sadd, the Qatari club coached by former Barcelona star Xavi.

Parma said Gervinho would train on his own until further notice.

The transfer fell through because it was not registered before the deadline.

Parma said it delivered the documents just before the deadline on Friday, but Xavi said his club had not received them.

Gervinho scored 11 goals in his first season, helping the promoted side stay in the top flight, but has netted four times and provided three assists this season in 17 league games.

The former Lille player has featured just once for the Italian side since the turn of the year.

Additional reporting by AFP

