Former Athlone assistant appointed as new Bohemians manager

BOHEMIANS HAVE confirmed the appointment of Ken Kiernan as women’s first-team manager.

He joins the Dublin club having previously been assistant boss at Athlone Town, helping guide the club to their Women’s FAI Cup triumph last month.

He also has experience coaching boys and girls at League of Ireland academy level with Shelbourne.

Previous boss Sean Byrne’s four-year spell came to an end following the conclusion of the 2023 season in which Bohs finished the season in sixth place, four points adrift of Athlone in fifth.

Former Shelbourne and Dundalk midfielder Alan Murphy has been named as Kiernan’s number two.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Kiernan said following his appointment. “I felt honoured when I was approached and asked to come here. I am looking forward to giving everything I have to the group and to the club.

“Bohs have always been such a huge club in Dublin. Growing up, my father took me to Dalymount when I was younger. He’s a big fan himself, so I grew up here coming to games.

“The idea of being involved here and as a representative of this club is really exciting. I have been involved in the women’s game now for the past number of seasons and I believe I have helped to develop players reach their potential, to be high performers and to gain international recognition.

“That’s what I want us to achieve here. We will train with purpose, and prepare our players to be elite performers, and we will be looking to build on the strong foundations that are here already.”