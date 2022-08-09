Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 9 August 2022
Former Celtic striker agrees move to Australian third tier

Leigh Griffiths is linking up with Mandurah City.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Aug 2022, 5:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,598 Views 1 Comment
Leigh Griffiths (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FORMER CELTIC striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join Australian semi-professional side Mandurah City.

The club say the 31-year-old will play in their last two home games of the season.

Mandurah play in the Football West State League Division 1, which is among a group of 11 regional divisions in the third tier of football in Australia.

The club, based about an hour from Perth, are managed by former Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and St Mirren forward John Baird.

Griffiths was recently training with Livingston to keep fit after leaving Falkirk at the end of last season.

The Scotland international signed a new contract with Celtic on 1 July last year but never featured under Ange Postecoglou and had an underwhelming loan spell with Dundee before joining Falkirk in January, hitting a total of five goals throughout the campaign.

Griffiths scored 123 goals in 261 appearances for Celtic but off-field issues relating to his mental health, which led to him spending six months out of the game in 2018-19, impacted the latter stages of his Parkhead career.

The former Livingston, Wolves and Hibernian forward won the last of his 22 Scotland caps in November 2020 and was left out of the squad for the European Championship finals the following summer.

Read next:

