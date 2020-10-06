BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Former Cork City defender added to Ireland U21 squad

Conor McCarthy has linked up with Jim Crawford’s panel.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 12:43 PM
8 minutes ago 105 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5225192
Conor McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Conor McCarthy (file pic).
Conor McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ST MIRREN DEFENDER Conor McCarthy has received a late call-up to Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad.

The 22-year-old former Cork City centre-back linked up with the group at their Johnstown House base last night, as they prepare for a crucial qualifier away to Italy on 13 October in Pisa (kick-off: 4.30pm Irish time).

McCarthy, who is uncapped in competitive matches, but did feature as part of a home-based squad facing the Irish Amateurs in February 2019, takes the overall number in the squad to 23.

The Cork native has impressed since joining St Mirren at the beginning of this year, making nine appearances so far for the Scottish Premiership side this season.

Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher, St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally and Shamrock Rovers duo Brandon Kavanagh and Dean Williams have been invited to train with the squad.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)
Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)
Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)
Attackers: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie