Former Cork City defender added to Ireland U21 squad

ST MIRREN DEFENDER Conor McCarthy has received a late call-up to Jim Crawford’s Ireland U21 squad.

The 22-year-old former Cork City centre-back linked up with the group at their Johnstown House base last night, as they prepare for a crucial qualifier away to Italy on 13 October in Pisa (kick-off: 4.30pm Irish time).

McCarthy, who is uncapped in competitive matches, but did feature as part of a home-based squad facing the Irish Amateurs in February 2019, takes the overall number in the squad to 23.

The Cork native has impressed since joining St Mirren at the beginning of this year, making nine appearances so far for the Scottish Premiership side this season.

Meanwhile, Bray Wanderers goalkeeper Brian Maher, St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally and Shamrock Rovers duo Brandon Kavanagh and Dean Williams have been invited to train with the squad.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad:



Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Conor McCarthy (St. Mirren), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)

Attackers: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton)