Former Cork City star Sadlier hits double figures to boost his Ireland prospects

A round-up of the most notable Irish involvement in last night’s League One and League Two fixtures.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 11:06 AM
19 minutes ago 610 Views 1 Comment
Kieran Sadlier is having a fine season for Doncaster Rovers.
TWO GOALS FROM Kieran Sadlier helped Doncaster Rovers maintain their push for promotion to the Championship last night.

Sadlier netted in each half of a 3-1 win at home to Southend United, which pushes his side up to ninth place in League One.

The former Cork City winger’s ninth and tenth goals of the season were pivotal for Doncaster, who sit three points shy of a play-off spot.

It’s likely to strengthen his hand amid ongoing contract negotiations, with the South Yorkshire club keen to retain the 25-year-old, whose current deal expires this summer.

His performance is also sure to generate attention from Mick McCarthy. Although Sadlier has yet to be capped at senior level, the former U21 international has been included in provisional squads during McCarthy’s second reign as Ireland manager.

A League One player already with Ireland senior caps to his name is Ronan Curtis, who also continued his fine form in his latest outing for Portsmouth. 

The 23-year-old winger took his tally of goals for the season to 13, as Pompey moved into the play-off places for the first time this season courtesy of a 2-0 win away to Lincoln City.

Elsewhere in League One, veteran striker Daryl Murphy snatched a late equaliser for Bolton Wanderers in a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Former Irish U21 international Callum Reilly, now of AFC Wimbledon, also earned a point for his side as they played out a 2-2 draw with Burton Albion.

Having completed a loan move last week from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Connor Ronan made his debut for Blackpool by starting in their 2-1 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Glenn Whelan came through 90 minutes for the second time in four days. His Fleetwood Town side hosted a scoreless draw with Coventry City.

In League Two, Adam Rooney scored the first two goals in Salford City’s 4-0 win over Cambridge United.

In his full debut, 19-year-old Joshua Kayode – on loan from Rotherham United – was on the mark in Carlisle United’s 4-1 victory at Forest Green Rovers.

Billy Clarke scored from the penalty spot in a 3-1 win for Ian Holloway’s Grimsby Town against Stevenage.

