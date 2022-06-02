Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 2 June 2022
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Barber dies at 38

He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

By AFP Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 11:45 AM
36 minutes ago 1,188 Views 0 Comments
Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FORMER DALLAS Cowboys running back Marion Barber has died at the age of 38 the NFL team said on Wednesday, his cause of death not immediately known.

US media reported police in suburban Frisco, Texas, responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber and were investigating an unattended death at the location.

“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

“He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber spent six seasons of his eight-year career with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2005. He also played for the Chicago Bears.

His rugged running style made the player dubbed “Marion the Barbarian” a fan favourite in Dallas, where he made the Pro Bowl in 207 with 975 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

He finished his career with 4,780 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns, including 47 with the Cowboys.

He made just 42 career starts, excelling for much of his career as part of a two-back system and sharing time on the field with Julius Jones or Felix Jones.

However, the Cowboys often used him in red-zone situations, and he scored at least four touchdowns in each of his seven NFL seasons.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

