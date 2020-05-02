This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former England captain pips Pichot to World Rugby chairman post

Bill Beaumont has been re-elected to the role.

By AFP Saturday 2 May 2020, 4:56 PM
Bill Beaumont, World Rugby Chairman (file pic).
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

FORMER ENGLAND captain Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman beating ex-Argentina skipper Agustin Pichot, the governing body announced on Saturday.

Beaumont, 68, who campaigned on the promise of opening up the sport, claimed 28 of the 51 votes to overcome the 45-year-old Pichot who planned to modernise the body and used the hashtag #GlobalGame on social media.

“I am honoured to accept the mandate of the World Rugby Council to serve as the international federation’s Chairman once again and would like to thank my union and region colleagues, members of the global rugby family and, of course, my family for their full support,” said Beaumont in a statement released by World Rugby.

The announcement of the results was brought forward from the original date of 12 May due to the smoothness of the voting process.

Beaumont, who will have another four-year tenure, will be joined by the French Rugby Federation’s chief Bernard Laporte as his vice-chairman.

“Congratulations to my friend Sir Bill Beaumont on his re-election. I would also like to express my best wishes to Agustin Pichot, a legend of Argentinian rugby and a great rugby leader,” said Laporte, who is set to oversee France hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“I also want to thank all unions who have expressed their opinion in this important ballot, giving a clear mandate for the governance which Bill and I will undertake on their behalf,” he added.

The election process had been overshadowed by the resignation of Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chairman Francis Kean from the world body’s council after accusations of “rampant homophobia”.

Beaumont’s bid was seconded by the Pacific Island union but World Rugby stressed the former lock’s nomination came from the FRU, rather than from Kean.

- ‘Sustainable future’ -

Beaumont, who made 41 Test appearances for England as well as the British and Irish Lions before retiring in 1982, has overseen a $100 million (€90.8 million) relief package for the game during the coronavirus pandemic.

USA Rugby filed for bankruptcy in March and Rugby Australia said it was to lose Au$120 million in revenue if the rest of their season was lost due to the outbreak.

“During this unprecedented and global Covid-19 crisis, we must act and unite unions from the north and south and the professional leagues around a common objective to define a strong and sustainable future for all,” he said. 

“We will pursue these reforms together and act in solidarity with the rugby family, to drive the game forward on and off the field, further the welfare of our players and make the sport more attractive and accessible.”

Pichot, who retired from the sport 11 years ago and had been World Rugby vice-chairman since 2016, hinted at trying for the main position again in the future.

“Not this time, thanks to all for the support, from the bottom of my heart. #globalgame,” Pichot posted on Twitter on Saturday. 

© AFP 2020

AFP

