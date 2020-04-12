This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 13 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former England international 'no choice' but to retire due to virus season freeze

Nick Abendanon, who made his two Test appearances in 2007, has a contract that finishes this summer.

By AFP Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,571 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5073284
Nick Abendanon (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Nick Abendanon (file pic).
Nick Abendanon (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

FORMER ENGLAND full-back Nick Abendanon said on Sunday he was retiring due to a lack of an opportunity to prove his quality with the French Top 14 season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abendanon, 33, who made his two Test appearances in 2007, joined French club Clermont in 2014 after nine seasons with Bath and his contract finishes this summer.

“It’s difficult but at the end of June, I have to stop, I haven’t got a choice,” Abendanon told newspaper Midi Olympique.

“In my head, I hoped to play as much as possible at the end of the season to prove I was at this level and I deserved a contract at another club,” he added.

The current campaign has been suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak with nine regular season rounds of the French top-flight remaining.

Clermont had also qualified for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.

“It’s not at all my decision. There are things above us in life, events more important than your plans. I don’t feel ready to stop but I have to,” Abendanon said.

Abendanon, who won the Top 14 in 2017, two Challenge Cup trophies and was the European Player of the Year in 2015, had talks with the San Diego Legion in the US and had been linked with a return to the English Premiership with London Irish.

“I had contact with some clubs, discussions that were advanced. But everything went cold. Now, I have nothing,” he said.

© – AFP, 2020 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie