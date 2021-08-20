Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Friday 20 August 2021
Advertisement

Former England international snapped up by Bournemouth

Gary Cahill has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

By Press Association Friday 20 Aug 2021, 1:27 PM
9 minutes ago 436 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5527578
Gary Cahill (file pic).
Image: PA
Gary Cahill (file pic).
Gary Cahill (file pic).
Image: PA

FORMER ENGLAND and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season and will step into the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign.

Cahill will bring experience to Scott Parker’s young squad at the Vitality Stadium, with a CV that included 61 England caps, two Premier League titles and a Champions League winner’s medal.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the finest defenders to have played in the Premier League.

“Gary has a wealth of experience and knowledge which can only benefit our squad, especially the younger members who have been performing so admirably for us this season.

“A player of his stature and standing in the game was always going to be coveted once he had left Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The fact he has chosen to sign for us speaks volumes for our club, our new management team under Scott Parker and the ambition we have going forward.

“We believe this signing is a real coup and a huge statement of intent from the club and everybody at Vitality Stadium is looking forward immensely to working with Gary.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie