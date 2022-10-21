Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw retires

The 36-year-old made his Test debut in 2009 and went on to win 66 international caps.

28 minutes ago 809 Views 0 Comments
England's Chris Robshaw (file pic).
England's Chris Robshaw (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER ENGLAND rugby captain Chris Robshaw on Friday announced his retirement following a succession of injuries.

Robshaw, 36, made his Test debut in 2009 and went on to win 66 international caps. He played for Harlequins between 2005 and 2020 before finishing his career in the United States at San Diego Legion.

After missing out on selection for the 2011 World Cup, back-row Robshaw returned to the England squad as captain ahead of the 2012 Six Nations campaign before injuries took their toll.

“After 18 years of professional rugby and a career I could only have dreamt of, I am officially announcing my retirement from the great game,” Robshaw said in a social media post.

“Following three dislocated shoulders in quick succession, my body has told me to blow the final whistle.

“No words can do justice to how fortunate and privileged I am to have enjoyed a career in the sport I am most passionate about.”

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Robshaw added: “Playing for and captaining England has been the greatest honour of my life and there is no comparable feeling to representing and leading your country.

“It was a responsibility I approached with respect, optimism and determination and I hope in the coming years I can use my experience and knowledge gained to support other players on their journeys.”

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie