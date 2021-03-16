BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 16 March 2021
Former England U20 striker Che Adams set to make Scotland debut

The Southampton player has been named in Steve Clarke’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 1:57 PM
Southampton's Che Adams.
Image: Glyn Kirk
Southampton's Che Adams.
Southampton's Che Adams.
Image: Glyn Kirk

SOUTHAMPTON STRIKER CHE Adams has been named in the Scotland squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The former England U20 international previously rejected an approach by the Scottish Football Association to switch allegiances.

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has also received a first call-up, while Celtic defender Jack Hendry is in the squad after impressing on loan for Belgian side Oostende.

Manager Steve Clarke has otherwise largely kept faith with the players who qualified for Euro 2020, with no place for in-form Celtic midfielder David Turnbull for the upcoming games against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Adams has scored seven Premier League goals this season, including three in his past three matches.

Clarke last year declared it was up to the 24-year-old former Sheffield United and Birmingham City player to get in touch if he wanted to play for Scotland, having earlier been reluctant to commit.

Adams will compete with Nisbet, Oli McBurnie and Lyndon Dykes for a place up front, with Ryan Fraser set to resume his supporting role after missing the play-off victory over Serbia through injury.

Nisbet has scored 14 goals for Hibs this season and netted for the first time in two months on Saturday after regaining his place after a failed offer from Birmingham for his services.

Grant Hanley and John Fleck also return after missing the November games through injury.

Forward players Oli Burke, Leigh Griffiths, Callum Paterson and Lawrence Shankland drop out, along with Leeds United defender Liam Cooper.

Press Association

