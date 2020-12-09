Fermanagh GAA pay tribute following death of former footballer Shane O’Brien

FERMANAGH GAA HAVE paid tribute following the death of former senior and minor footballer Shane O’Brien.

A statement on the Fermanagh GAA Twitter account reads:

“It is with a deep sense of shock and sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Shane O’Brien from the Erne Gaels club.

“Shane was a member of the Fermanagh Minor team that reached the Ulster Final in 2003 and a member of the Fermanagh Senior Football team in 2009.

“Shane also won a Corn na nÓg title in 1999 with St Michael’s College and a MacRory Cup in 2002. Our deepest sympathies go to the O’Brien family at this time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

RTÉ reports that O’Brien passed away following a road accident in Pretoria, South Africa, where he lived and worked with the United Nations Refugee Agency.