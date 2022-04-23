Former France fly-half set to retire

FORMER FRANCE fly-half Lionel Beauxis announced on Friday night that he would be retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who plays for Beziers in the second division, told French broadcaster Canal + that it was “time to hang up the boots and make room for the youngsters”.

Beauxis played 28 times for France between 2007 and 2018, featuring in the 2007 World Cup.

He twice won the Top 14, with Stade Francais in 2007 and Toulouse in 2012. He also played for Pau, Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon and Oyonnax.

