Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Former France fly-half set to retire

Lionel Beauxis announced on Friday night that he would be hanging up his boots at the end of the season.

By AFP Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 12:56 PM
45 minutes ago 2,398 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5745780
Lionel Beauxis (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lionel Beauxis (file pic).
Lionel Beauxis (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER FRANCE fly-half Lionel Beauxis announced on Friday night that he would be retiring from rugby at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who plays for Beziers in the second division, told French broadcaster Canal + that it was “time to hang up the boots and make room for the youngsters”.

Beauxis played 28 times for France between 2007 and 2018, featuring in the 2007 World Cup.

He twice won the Top 14, with Stade Francais in 2007 and Toulouse in 2012. He also played for Pau, Bordeaux-Begles, Lyon and Oyonnax.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie