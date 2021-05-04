Alan McLoughlin, hero of Ireland's '94 World Cup qualifying campaign, dies at 54

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Alan McLoughlin has passed away at the age of 54.

McLoughlin won 42 caps for Ireland between 1990 and 1999, and is best remembered by Irish fans for scoring the crucial goal against Northern Ireland that secured the Republic’s qualification for the 1994 World Cup.

McLoughlin, who began his career as a trainee at Man United, revealed that he was suffering from cancer last March.

He was first diagnosed with a kidney tumour in 2012, which was successfully removed.

In 2019, he was told that the cancer had returned and spread to his chest, lungs, and remaining kidney.

McLoughlin, whose former clubs included Portsmouth, Swindon and Southampton, subsequently underwent immunotherapy that was unsuccessful, but a daily drug treatment did succeed in shrinking these tumours.

Earlier this year, another tumour was discovered on his vertebrae, causing it to break and resulting in more successful surgery.

In March, it was announced that he was undergoing radiotherapy treatment for his neck and beginning a new round of medication.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Born in Manchester, McLoughlin was deeply proud of his Irish roots, despite some criticism of the selection of English-born players during the Jack Charlton era.

In a 2014 interview, he told The42: “My parents are both Irish. I could just as easily have moved to England when I was younger and picked up an English accent. I was proud to play for Ireland and how dare anyone suggest I wasn’t as proud and that I should have been born in Ireland.”

More to follow