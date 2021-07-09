Former Ireland international among quartet of new signings at Waterford

Eddie Nolan pictured while playing for Ireland during a 2009 friendly against South Africa at Thomond Park.

Eddie Nolan pictured while playing for Ireland during a 2009 friendly against South Africa at Thomond Park.

EDDIE NOLAN IS one of four new arrivals at Waterford as the SSE Airtricity League outfit aims to strengthen for the remainder of Premier Division campaign.

Nolan links up with his hometown club at the tail-end of a career which has seen him play over 350 games in the UK while representing clubs such as Preston North End, Scunthorpe United and Crewe Alexandra.

The 32-year-old defender joins fellow newcomers Junior Quitirna, Jeremie Milambo and Anthony Wordsworth in the Blues’ squad for this evening’s meeting with Finn Harps.

Nolan, Quitirna and Wordsworth have all been named in Marc Bircham’s starting line-up, with Milambo included among the substitutes.

Nolan, who began his professional career at Blackburn Rovers, won three senior international caps in friendlies under Giovanni Trapattoni in 2009, having previously captained the Republic of Ireland at U21 level.

A left-footed midfielder from Guinea-Bissau, 21-year-old Quitirna joins Waterford after spending two years in Charlton Athletic’s U23 set-up.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Wordsworth, a 32-year-old English midfielder who has represented the likes of Colchester United, Ipswich Town and Southend United, boasts a CV that includes 400 games in English club football.

Milambo, 20, is a left-sided defender from England who was previously in the academies of both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bradford City.