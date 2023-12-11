Former Ireland U21 international key as Portsmouth win top-of-the-table clash

EX-IRELAND U21 player Conor Shaughnessy was key as League One leaders Portsmouth beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Fratton Park this evening.

The Galway native headed home Jack Sparkes’ corner to give his side the lead on the brink of half-time.

Kusini Yengi added a late second to wrap up the win, which sent Pompey six points clear of second-place Bolton and leave them on course for a return to the Championship next season.

The 27-year-old Irish centre-back has been in fine form for Joao Mousinho’s promotion hopefuls — tonight was his third goal from 23 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

The ex-Leeds youngster is one of four Irish players on the books at Portsmouth — Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty also started in defence this evening, though winger Anthony Scully is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.