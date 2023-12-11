Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Portsmouth's Conor Shaughnessy celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match at Fratton Park.
Former Ireland U21 international key as Portsmouth win top-of-the-table clash

Conor Shaughnessy’s goal helped Portsmouth prevail against Bolton.
53 minutes ago

EX-IRELAND U21 player Conor Shaughnessy was key as League One leaders Portsmouth beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at Fratton Park this evening.

The Galway native headed home Jack Sparkes’ corner to give his side the lead on the brink of half-time.

Kusini Yengi added a late second to wrap up the win, which sent Pompey six points clear of second-place Bolton and leave them on course for a return to the Championship next season.

The 27-year-old Irish centre-back has been in fine form for Joao Mousinho’s promotion hopefuls — tonight was his third goal from 23 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

The ex-Leeds youngster is one of four Irish players on the books at Portsmouth — Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty also started in defence this evening, though winger Anthony Scully is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Paul Fennessy
