Former Ireland U21 international joins League Two outfit after departing Everton

FORMER IRELAND U21 international Harry Charsley has joined League Two side Mansfield Town, after departing Everton earlier this month.

The 23-year-old had been at the Toffees since childhood and helped their U23 side win the 2018-19 Premier League 2 title.

However, with Charsley unable to break into the first team at Goodison Park, he has moved on, with his only senior appearance for the club coming in a 3-0 Europa League win over Apollon Limassol.

He previously spent time on loan with Bolton in the Championship in 2018 and played 15 times for Ireland U21s, in addition to featuring for the U17s and U19s.

Charsley had originally been released by Everton, only for him to return on a short-term deal, with U23s boss David Unsworth explaining: “Harry’s been with us since he was five or six. He got injured towards the end of the season and it was a real serious injury, a stress fracture of his back.

What we didn’t want to do and what we don’t do at this club is chuck kids to the side and not look after them. He couldn’t do anything for three or four months and we have an obligation to look after the player.

“We felt it was the right decision to give him a contract until January to get fit and stay fit. We’re on smaller numbers than we have been over the last couple of years so there’s an opportunity to increase his profile and get himself a club in January.”

Speaking about his latest move, Charsley said: “I’m really excited to sign. I spoke to the likes of Gethin Jones (former defender), Tyler Walker (former striker) and (current defender) Ryan Sweeney and they all had great things to say about the club.

I’m looking forward to hopefully getting an opportunity and play as many games as I can.

“I consider myself to have a strong work ethic and like to score goals.”

Mansfield narrowly missed out on promotion last season, finishing fourth in the league and losing a play-off semi-final against Newport.

They have struggled to recapture that form in the current campaign and are currently 19th in the table.

On Charsley’s signing, the club’s Dublin-born manager Graham Coughlan added: “Harry is young, enthusiastic and has undoubted quality, given his background at Everton.

“He has energy, quality on the ball and should fit into the dynamics of what we’re trying to build.”

