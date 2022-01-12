Former Leeds midfielder settling in well for ‘second chance’ with Celtic

YOSUKE IDEGUCHI is intent on seizing his “second chance” to shine in Europe after joining Celtic.

The 25-year-old midfielder moved to Leeds in 2018 but did not play a single game for the Yorkshire club. He had loan spells in Spain and Germany in the 2018-19 campaign before returning to his homeland with Gamba Osaka.

However, Ideguchi – known as “Guchi” – aims to make sure his move to Celtic proves far more fruitful than his previous venture away from Japan.

Speaking at his first media conference since moving to Parkhead on a four-and-a-half-year deal, he said: “The first time I went abroad as a football player, it didn’t go the way I wanted.

“I always wanted to try again to play for an international team, Celtic have given me a second chance and that’s why I 100%wanted to come here.”

Asked why it did not work out at Leeds, Ideguchi said: “I was only there for a training camp (at Leeds United) and then went on loans to Spain and Germany.

“For me, the reason I think it didn’t work out was because I felt I couldn’t give it my all. I couldn’t put all of my energy into it.”

Ideguchi believes being made welcome by colleagues and coaching staff will be crucial at Celtic.

He said: “It all depends on good communication with team-mates and staff. I would love to contribute and do really well here.

“Glasgow is really beautiful. I’ve been walking around and it’s a nice city. In terms of football, my teammates have been amazing and the staff have been really friendly. I’m settling in well.”

Ideguchi, who could make his first appearance in Monday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian, has told supporters to expect a dynamic midfielder with a good work ethic.

He said: “My style is about hard work and getting the ball and then from there attacking. I’m looking forward to showing people my style.”

Ideguchi is one of three Japanese players signed by Ange Postecoglou this month to join Kyogo Furuhashi in Glasgow, with forward Daizen Maeda and utility man Reo Hatate also checking in at Celtic Park.