Former Leicester youngster among two new additions at Cork City

CORK CITY HAVE announced two new defensive signings as they prepare for the 2021 season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Former Leicester City youngster George Heaven links up with the Leesiders, while Gordon Walker returns to the club following a spell with UCC.

Heaven came through the ranks at Leicester and represented them up to U23 level. The 21-year-old Englishman joined non-league outfit Stratford Town after he was released by the Premier League club in 2019.

“I think it is a very good move for me from a footballing point of view, because it sounds like a very good opportunity for me and I was very pleased to get it over the line,” he said.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and, once it was clear that there was interest, I was very keen to join. I want to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs.

“It’s all new to me, but I have already been on to a few of the lads and they have been very welcoming, so I am really looking forward to it. There are a lot of young players in the squad, but there is experience here as well, so it is a good balance.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Walker, also 21, added: “I am delighted to be back with City. I would have played with a lot of the lads here previously at underage level, the likes of Alec Byrne, David Harrington, Rob Slevin and a few more, so I am looking forward to lining up with them again. Training has been good, it is a young, hungry squad, and we are all working very hard every day.”

After their relegation from the Premier Division last season, City will begin life in the second tier with a derby at home to Cobh Ramblers on 26 March.

Of his new signings, City manager Colin Healy said: “He [Heaven] has experience, he’s a good player and we feel he will strengthen the team. It is a very good opportunity for him and one he was really keen to take, so we are looking forward to getting him into training with the lads.

“Gordon is a versatile defender who has played in the league before and has a good bit of experience. He has a great attitude and is really keen to take this opportunity. He was obviously here previously in the academy, so we know what he is capable of and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”