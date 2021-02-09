BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Former Leicester youngster among two new additions at Cork City

Colin Healy went knocking on Heaven’s door to bolster his defensive options for 2021.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 12:28 PM
17 minutes ago 438 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5349450
George Heaven left Leicester City in 2019.
Image: Leicester City FC
George Heaven left Leicester City in 2019.
George Heaven left Leicester City in 2019.
Image: Leicester City FC

CORK CITY HAVE announced two new defensive signings as they prepare for the 2021 season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Former Leicester City youngster George Heaven links up with the Leesiders, while Gordon Walker returns to the club following a spell with UCC.

Heaven came through the ranks at Leicester and represented them up to U23 level. The 21-year-old Englishman joined non-league outfit Stratford Town after he was released by the Premier League club in 2019.

“I think it is a very good move for me from a footballing point of view, because it sounds like a very good opportunity for me and I was very pleased to get it over the line,” he said.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and, once it was clear that there was interest, I was very keen to join. I want to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs.

“It’s all new to me, but I have already been on to a few of the lads and they have been very welcoming, so I am really looking forward to it. There are a lot of young players in the squad, but there is experience here as well, so it is a good balance.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Walker, also 21, added: “I am delighted to be back with City. I would have played with a lot of the lads here previously at underage level, the likes of Alec Byrne, David Harrington, Rob Slevin and a few more, so I am looking forward to lining up with them again. Training has been good, it is a young, hungry squad, and we are all working very hard every day.”

After their relegation from the Premier Division last season, City will begin life in the second tier with a derby at home to Cobh Ramblers on 26 March.

Of his new signings, City manager Colin Healy said: “He [Heaven] has experience, he’s a good player and we feel he will strengthen the team. It is a very good opportunity for him and one he was really keen to take, so we are looking forward to getting him into training with the lads.

“Gordon is a versatile defender who has played in the league before and has a good bit of experience. He has a great attitude and is really keen to take this opportunity. He was obviously here previously in the academy, so we know what he is capable of and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie