This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Liverpool and Argentina defender Insua makes MLS move

The Stuttgart full-back, who played under Rafael Benitez at Anfield, is embarking on a new chapter in the US.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jan 2020, 9:44 AM
52 minutes ago 1,141 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4952538
Emiliano Insua at Stuttgart.
Emiliano Insua at Stuttgart.
Emiliano Insua at Stuttgart.

LA GALAXY HAVE announced the signing of Emiliano Insua from Stuttgart, with the left-back reportedly being allowed to leave the Bundesliga side on a free transfer.

The former Liverpool man, who turns 31 next week and had just six months left on his previous contract, won a La Liga title and Copa del Rey during his time with Atletico Madrid, while also helping Stuttgart gain promotion back to the German top flight in 2016-17.

He joined Rafael Benitez at Anfield back in 2007 and made 62 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once, before being offloaded to Galatasaray on loan for the 2010-11 season and then being sold permanently to Sporting.

The veteran full-back will occupy an International roster spot with the Galaxy, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Th club’s general manager, Dennis te Kloese, said of Insua, who has been capped five times by Argentina: “Emiliano is an experienced defender who has played for decorated clubs throughout the world.

“We think he will boost our team on the defensive side and will add a veteran presence to our club. We are glad to add Emiliano to our team and are excited that he will represent the LA Galaxy.”

The Galaxy have been busier with outgoings than incomings this off-season, with Insua joining only Cristian Pavon, Danilo Acosta, Sacha Kljestan and Aleksandar Katai as the club attempt to navigate the 2020 season without AC Milan-bound Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie