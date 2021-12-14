Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool and Stoke player Charlie Adam arrested over road traffic offence

The 36-year-old, who now plays for Dundee, was charged over an incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 9:27 PM
43 minutes ago 2,140 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5630426
Charlie Adam (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Charlie Adam (file pic).
Charlie Adam (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUNDEE CAPTAIN Charlie Adam has been arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

The former Rangers, Stoke, Blackpool, Liverpool and Scotland midfielder, who turned 36 last week, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning on Dundee Road West.

Police Scotland told the PA news agency: “Shortly after 4.25am on Monday 13 December, a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged for a road traffic offence in Dundee Road West, Dundee.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Adam will miss Dundee’s cinch Premiership match against Hibernian at Easter Road after going off injured in Saturday’s defeat away to Ross County.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie