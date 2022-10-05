Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Former Liverpool great Alonso gets first senior manager's job

The 40-year-old is taking charge at Bayer Leverkusen, the club confirmed.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 6:21 PM
58 minutes ago 1,920 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5885229
Xabi Alonso (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Xabi Alonso (file pic).
Xabi Alonso (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER LIVERPOOL and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has been named as Bayer Leverkusen’s new coach, replacing Gerardo Seoane after he was dismissed by the Bundesliga club on Wednesday.

“Bayer and Gerardo Seoane go their separate ways. World and European Champion Xabi Alonso becomes new head coach of the Werkself,” the club said on their Twitter account.

Leverkusen confirmed the departure of the Swiss coach in the wake of Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Porto in the Champions League.

As a player, Alonso won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain. He also lifted the Champions League trophy with both Liverpool and Madrid.

Alonso scored the equaliser in the 2005 Champions League final for Liverpool to take the game to extra time, with the Reds eventually beating AC Milan on penalties.

He managed Real Sociedad’s reserve team in his home Basque region for three years until May, seeing them promoted to Spain’s second tier for the first time in 60 years, before they were relegated at the end of last season.

Seoane’s exit at Leverkusen came after a string of poor results this term.

Despite guiding the side to Champions League football with a third-placed finish last season, Leverkusen have struggled badly this campaign.

They were eliminated by third-tier SV Elversberg in the first round of the German Cup and languish second-last in the Bundesliga after eight games.

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro said on Sunday he wanted “quick results” from Seoane, whose side were thrashed 4-0 by Bayern Munich on Friday.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, along with Adi Huetter and Domenico Tedesco had been rumoured as possible replacements for Seoane.

Alonso finished his playing career at Bayern Munich in 2017, having won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons there.

He had previously been heavily linked with the coaching position at Borussia Moenchengladbach in March of 2021, but signed a one-year extension in Spain.

Alonso’s first match in charge of Leverkusen will be against Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie