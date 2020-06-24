This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Liverpool striker on target as Real Sociedad's top-four hopes dwindle

Iago Aspas got the winner for Celta Vigo.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 9:27 PM
46 minutes ago 1,716 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5132276
Iago Aspas of RC Celta de Vigo was the match-winner.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL SOCIEDAD’S surprise challenge for Champions League qualification appears to be over after they suffered a third consecutive defeat at home to Celta Vigo on Wednesday. 

La Real have taken just a point from their four games since La Liga restarted on June 11 and now sit seventh, six points adrift of Sevilla in fourth. 

Iago Aspas’ penalty on the stroke of half-time was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for Celta Vigo, who move seven points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than Real Mallorca in 18th. 

Unlike their opponents, Celta have found a different gear since coming back from the three-month suspension. 

They have now taken seven points from their last nine, scoring seven goals in that time and conceding none. 

Real Sociedad’s Diego Llorente conceded a penalty in the loss to Real Madrid on Sunday and he was at fault again, tugging down Aspas, who made the most of the defender’s mistake. 

Aspas slid home the penalty for his 11th goal of the season as Celta took a big step towards survival at Anoeta. 

Osasuna are all but safe after they won 1-0 away at Alaves to put 12 points between them and the bottom three. 

Toni Lato found the corner with an excellent finish shortly after the hour to give Osasuna their first win in four matches. Alaves drop to 13th. 

© – AFP 2020  

