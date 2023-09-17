Ex-Man City defender Mendy makes first appearance in 2 years after sex trial acquittal

BENJAMIN MENDY, acquitted in a sex offences trial in England in July, came on for Lorient on Sunday for his first game in two years.

The 29-year-old ex-Manchester City and France defender was introduced in the 70th minute of Lorient’s 2-2 French Ligue 1 draw against Monaco.

His last competitive game before this was back in August 2021 in the Premier League for City against Tottenham.

Mendy’s acquittal two months ago ended a three-year court process.

He signed for Lorient a week after his trial ended.

The player, who would have faced a lengthy jail term if convicted, had previously been cleared in January of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault following a six-month trial.

Jurors in that trial had been unable to reach a verdict on two other counts, triggering the retrial.

Mendy, whose contract with English and European champions Manchester City expired at the end of June, denied all the charges against him.

Mendy has 10 international caps and was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

– © AFP 2023